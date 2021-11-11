Arnold Schwarzenegger would be negotiating with Marvel

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Marvel studios it has become the new mecca of Hollywood. The place that every actor wants to go, whether he has a long history or is just beginning. In the last decade there have been several renowned performers that have crept into the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the most prominent that can be mentioned are Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, among others.

According to the Giant Freakin Robot site, The 74-year-old actor would have spoken with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, to join the MCU. At the moment there is no confirmation and everything is spoken in potential, but with the constant expansion of the fictional universe, it would not be surprising if they are looking for new stars to join their ranks.

As for the role he could play, there is nothing certain. It could well be a cameo, or a role with multiple appearances in more than one movie. Remember that Schwarzenegger has already made his way through a saga of superheroes.

In the past he had to give life to Mr. Freeze (Mr. Cold), the villain of Batman & robin, which starred George Clooney. Repeating as the villain is a fairly obvious option and one that Arnold would not feel bad about. It could also be some antihero or some old legend. At the beginning of his acting career, he had to give life to very physical characters, but at the same time heroic. Among them we can mention Conan the barbarian or Hercules in the film Hercules in New York. In his last roles he devoted himself mainly to the action genre.

This is not the first time that there has been speculation about the inclusion of an actor like Schwarzenegger in Marvel. Previously it was also speculated that Meryl streep he was in negotiations. The multiple Oscar winner would also have had some meetings with Feige for a possible role in the franchise. Another of the names that sounded strongly in recent times was that of Gary oldman, also in alleged negotiations.

