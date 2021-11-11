AP EXPLAINS: The guardianship of Britney Spears, and its end

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Britney Spears may be about to break free from the guardianship that has controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years. The singer successfully expelled her father from the legal settlement in September, and at a hearing on Friday, a judge could end it entirely.

Here’s a look at how guardianships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and why the pop star and so many fans worked to #LiberenABritney (#FreeBritney).

HOW DO GUARDIANSHIP WORK?

When a person is found to have severely impaired mental capacity, a court can step in and give someone the power to make financial and important life decisions for them.

California law says that a conservatorship is justified for a “person who cannot adequately meet his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter,” or for someone “substantially incapable of managing his own financial resources or resisting the fraud or undue influence ”.

The guardian, as the person appointed in charge is called, can be a family member, a close friend, or a court-appointed professional.

Several states have recently used the attention Spears’ case has garnered to reform their guardianship laws.

HOW DOES THE SPEARS WORK?

With a fortune of more than $ 50 million comes discretion, and the court keeps the inner workings of Spears’ guardianship safe.

Some aspects have been revealed in documents. The conservatorship has the power to restrict your visitation. She arranges and supervises visits for her two teenage sons, whose father, Kevin Federline, has full custody. The guardianship has the power to issue restraining orders on Spears’ behalf, and it has been used more than once to keep out intruders considered suspects.

You have the power to make your medical and business decisions. The singer told a hearing in June that she was forced to take drugs against her will, prevented her from removing an intrauterine device for fertility control, and required to perform when she did not want to.

Spears has also said that she has been denied the right to marry or have more children, but has since become engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, with whom she has been in a relationship for several years.

WHO HAS POWER OVER SPEARS?

The ultimate power in guardianship, and the sole power to end it, rests with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

Before his suspension, Spears’ father held most of the day-to-day power over his daughter’s decisions for 13 years. In 2019, he resigned from the role of guardian over his life decisions, keeping control only over his finances. He has now been replaced by John Zabel, an accountant chosen by Britney Spears and her attorney.

Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, has acted as guardian of her personal affairs since 2019.

WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE CRYING FOR #FREEBRITNEY?

Some fans have opposed the guardianship since shortly after it began. But the movement and the #FreeBritney hashtag really took hold in early 2019, when some believed she was being forced into a psychiatric clinic against her will.

They pored over his social media posts for clues about his well-being and joined in a movement that has possibly changed public opinion.

The hearings draw dozens of protesters to court with signs such as “GUARDIANSHIP IS SLAVERY” and “THIS IS TOXIC,” a reference to Spears’ song “Toxic.”

Tearful fans have felt vindicated by two dramatic speeches the star made this year, confirming many of their suspicions. And they were triumphant when they brought out their father as guardian. After that hearing, Spears thanked them in an Instagram post: “#FreeBritney Movement … I have no words … for you and your constant resistance to free me from my tutelage … my life now goes on that! address!!!!!”

WHY WAS THIS GUARDIANSHIP IMPOSED IN THE BEGINNING?

In 2007 and 2008, shortly after becoming a mother, Spears began having very public emotional crises, and the press became obsessed with each one. Hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her every time she left her house, and the singer no longer seemed able to handle it.

He attacked a cameraman’s car with an umbrella. He had his head shaved at a hair salon. He lost custody of his children. When she refused to release the children after a visit, she was hospitalized and underwent psychiatric treatment. The guardianship was established a few days after that.

WHY HAS IT LASTED SO LONG?

A guardianship can always be dissolved by the court, although it is rare for a person to successfully ask to be released, as Britney Spears seems about to do.

Guardianships can last for decades because few of the circumstances that lead to them are temporary. The mandatory secrecy of Spears’ medical records has kept the reasons why hers has been kept murky, but it is clear that these are psychiatric issues.

Spears’ father and his attorneys justified the continued guardianship by arguing that she was especially susceptible to people seeking to take advantage of her fame and money.

HOW DOES SPEARS FEEL ABOUT ALL OF THIS?

For years it was a great mystery. But when he was allowed to speak publicly in court in June, he called the guardianship “abusive” and “stupid” and said it does him “far more harm than good.”

WHAT IF THE JUDGE SAYS IT’S OVER?

Regaining your personal and financial powers after so many years will require some untangling, and the process could take months. Montgomery, along with therapists and doctors, has created a plan of care for the transition.

The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has promised to continue an investigation into James Spears’ handling of the guardianship, even after it ends. It could take action in civil court and has suggested that it can even present its findings to the authorities for them to consider filing criminal charges. James Spears has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Britney Spears likely hired financial managers, assistants, and attorneys to perform many of the same functions previously performed by the guardianship. But their decisions would be subject to your approval. And he could hire and fire them at will.

___

Follow Andrew Dalton on Twitter at twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.