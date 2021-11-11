Antonio Briseño shines on Twitter and on social networks

Chivas de Guadalajara He held his second training session of the week this Wednesday with a view to the decisive commitment he will have against the Puebla for the repechage of Opening 2021 of the MX League. The bad news of the day was given Alexis vega, who came out of practice today with a sore left ankle.

The one that has to do with the recovery of the forward is being the only pending issue for the rojiblancos during these days of break by the Concacaf Qualifiers. With the curtain down in the regular tournament, the numbers and statistics that left four months of competition in which the Herd were about to be left out of reclassification are beginning to come to light.

One of the most prominent footballers this semester was Antonio Briseño. The Mexican defender left good performances in the red-and-white defense and every day he settles more in a team that has lived with ups and downs throughout the semester. Nevertheless, the ‘Chicken’ wanted to put aside the group for a moment and stuck out his chest for his numbers at the individual level.

From the Statiskicks account, specialized in player statistics, what was done by the Guadalajara-born during this 2021 Apertura was reviewed. “Antonio Briseño among all the centrals of Grita México 2021: 1st in successful pressures (89) 1st in aerial duels won (73) 3rd in recoveries (188) 5th balls in dispute won (27) 6th duels won in own area (45) 7th in rejections (48)“reads the tweet published this Wednesday.

The ‘Chicken’ did not overlook the opportunity and wanted to be more before a statistic in which, according to him, it could be number one. “And I was not the first to reject because I like to go out playing“, wrote the Chivas defender in response to Statiskicks. His comment did not go unnoticed by a large part of his followers, who encouraged him to continue giving his maximum and to position himself as one of the best defenders in all of Mexican soccer.