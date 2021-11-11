Ant-Man Named Sexiest Man Alive of 2021

Through a statement from People magazine itself, the Ant-Man actor is identified as the sexiest man alive this year

The standards of beauty and taste they change over the years and of the generations. Every year we have new emerging actors and actresses who end up marking part of the public due to its attractiveness. Many times, if this is added to a great charisma, they manage to have a lot of cattle and the media usually reward them with prizes of this caliber.

One of the magazines that more carries the United States news and all that has to do with its actors is People magazine. Every year, they take a little look around the different most attractive actors and actresses, giving an award to the one who is considered sexiest during that time. We already have a winner for this year and Marvel has it under his belt.

Either because you like his way of being or his character in the MCU, Paul Rudd tends to fall quite well with the public and among his peers. Although it may not seem like it, Rudd has a long film and television career, being a comedian who has had a lot of appearances and collaborations with greats of the medium. Remember that it was on Friends, playing Phoebe’s husband, and, even, has had several moments with more comedians in the middle, such as Seth Rogen or Steve Carrell.

Thanks to all the good reception that has had for his participation in the UCM, has managed to regain great importance among the media. Not only that, but also has managed to make Ant-Man his character and few of us can imagine this hero if he is not made by his version. Through the official account of the magazine The ad has been shown currently.

Veteran 52-year-old Hollywood actor He has already given his opinion when receiving such an award and, as it was not otherwise, joked about it. He knows perfectly well that some of his classmates will use him to play tricks on him, although it seems that is the first who has received it very well and will start to joke with that. They have not taken long, as the director and screenwriter Judd Apatow has commented that he is already beginning to feel something with it.

In any way, one thing is being clear with this kind of news and it is that Marvel is capable of anything with its actors. He has already managed to bring Robert Downey Jr. to the fore again and look at the importance it is given and the status it is obtaining Paul Rudd after this. We know little of what they will be able to do, but it seems that everything they touch turns to gold. What do you think?