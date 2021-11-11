an offer to enjoy anime

The company had already dropped clues about this ad with the allusion to orange, Crunchyroll’s color.

There are players who, beyond video games, enjoy playing multiple hobbies. In this case, there is a large bulk of users who frequently enter the anime world, so Xbox wanted to focus on these groups to present its collaboration with Crunchyroll. An idea that had already been rumored for a few hours and that brings with it an ideal offer for every anime lover.

As Xbox explains on its website, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will have the opportunity to enjoy these animated series through a subscription to Crunchyroll Premium totally free. This offer will last 75 days And it can be activated at any time, so all players can enjoy the number of days mentioned as soon as they want.

However, this news comes with a couple of ‘buts’. On the one hand, the offer is exclusive for users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which leaves out other subscriptions related to the brand. In addition, players who want to take advantage of the collaboration with Crunchyroll will have to activate the 75 days before February 8, 2022. Finally, those who already have a Crunchyroll Premium subscription will not be able to claim their 75 days free.

Beyond these details, Xbox proposes to view a large number of anime thanks to its partnership with Crunchyroll, as long as we meet the necessary requirements. The idea of ​​animated series has been slowly introduced into the video game sector, since we have been able to enjoy castlevania series, which has now finished its fourth season, and the Devil May Cry project has recently been announced. But, if what interests you above all are the videogamesRemember that Xbox Game Pass has included 9 new games this month.

