AMLO thunders against Insabi and Health: resolve shortage of medicines

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that the problem of medicine shortage in the country must be resolved and warned the holder of Insabi, Juan Ferrer, and the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, who no longer wants to hear excuses of any kind.

“I do not want excuses of any kind; we cannot sleep soundly, because there are no medications,” criticized the president in Colima.

“We have to solve the problem of the supply of medicines, this is for Juan Ferrer and this is for Dr. Alcocer, I no longer want to hear that there is a lack of medications and I do not want excuses of any kind, we cannot sleep peacefully if there are no medications, “emphasized President López Obrador during his work tour in Colima.

The medicine shortage It has been one of the problems that persists in the current administration, derived from the changes that were made in the purchasing processes.

At the beginning of his administration, the president pointed out that there were distribution companies that were the favorites of the Enrique Peña Nieto administration and to combat this situation, he decided to exclude distributors from consolidated purchases.

The purchase process first passed into the hands of the Mayor’s Office of the Ministry of Finance, which at that time was in the hands of Raquel Buenrostro, who highlighted savings in acquisitions, but the medicines were received months late.

As of 2020, the purchase was made by the United Nations Office for Project Services (Unops), also with delays and with the award of only half of the keys, since according to data from the Mexico Pharmaceutical Institute, 530 were awarded of the thousand 183 keys.

The UNOPS reported on July 27 that it bought 895 million pieces of medicines, so the supply is guaranteed until the first half of 2022. However, the Health Sector faced problems in 2021 to have the medicines and supplies.

In July of this year, the Insabi issued a letter to the various institutions for the acquisition of 673 drug keys that UNOPS did not purchase, with the aim of guaranteeing the supply by the end of 2021.

Last October, La Silla Rota announced that the Insabi He was preparing another emergency purchase to acquire 84 keys for medicines and healing materials, among them oncological drugs, which are the most lacking in this government so far.

Although the shortage affects people with various conditions, those who have raised their voices for more than two years are the parents of children with cancer, who this Tuesday blocked the Mexico City International Airport again and indicated that the supply has not been regularized. in the country.

According to data from the Cero Desabasto collective, between May and August of this year, there were 1,823 reports of medicine shortage in the Health Sector, the all-time high since 2019, when it began to document this problem.

The group explained that from February 2019 to August of this year they have received 6,413 reports of lack of medicines and supplies.

According to the study, Mexico City, with 27%; the State of Mexico, with 10%; Jalisco, with 9%, and Michoacán, with 4% are the entities most affected by this problem, as they account for 50% of the shortage complaints that the group documented.

Regarding the public health institutions in which the shortage has been reported, the IMSS occupies the first position with 54% of the reports, followed by the Insabi, with 21%; the ISSSTE, with 14%, and the remaining 11% is distributed in the state health services, the High Specialty Hospitals and National Institutes of Health and other federal subsystems.

People who suffer from cancer, diabetes, post-transplant, high blood pressure and mental health diseases are those who have been most affected by the medicine shortage, since together they represent 57% of all reported cases.

“This has to be taken care of, the third thing, the medicines, we will not be calm until there is not enough supply of medicines, medical attention and free medicines, and no basic table, all medicines, even the most difficult to obtain, for That opened the possibility of buying medicines in the world, there are no longer excuses, in addition, the corruption that existed that 10 distributors monopolized all the purchase of medicines made by the government, not even laboratories, but intermediary companies is no longer allowed. , distributors, “said López Obrador during the presentation of the Colima Support Plan.