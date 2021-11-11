Amanda Seyfried to Play Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout”

Advertising

Actress Amanda Seyfried has agreed to star in the Hulu series “The Dropout” as the lead character and will also serve as executive producer on the project.

Amanda seyfried She will play Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, a company that raised millions of dollars to launch a biotech project.

Holmes went from being one of the most acclaimed female entrepreneurs in the world, to losing everything when her alleged miraculous artifact was discovered to be a hoax.

Until the reality behind her Theranos company was uncovered, Elizabeth Holmes had caused a sensation thanks to a supposed technology that would allow instant blood tests and with little extraction of fluid from the patient.

The confirmation of Seyfried as the leading role of the story, comes a month after the departure of Kate mckinnon, who for more than two years had confirmed his participation in the project.

Amanda seyfried She is an actress, singer and model, but she is best known for her roles in films such as Dear John, Mamma mia, Heavy Girls and Letters to Juliet, among other. In 2020 she played Marion Davies in Mank, a performance for which she received critical acclaim and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.