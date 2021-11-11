Amanda Seyfried, the new Elizabeth Holmes, by Juan Manuel Freire

Every cloud has a silver lining. Finally we will be left without knowing how I would have personified Kate mckinnon (Emmy winner for ‘Saturday night live’) a Elizabeth holmes, creator of a certain false invention that was to revolutionize blood analysis. Apparently the fault lies with the scheduling conflicts. Probably ‘The dropout ‘, which is the name of the serial project, will be shot at the same time as ‘Joe Exotic’, the dramatic version of ‘Tiger King’, in which McKinnon will be Carole Baskin.

The good side of the story: in return we will know what someone as brilliant as Amanda seyfried, recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her Marion Davies from ‘Mank’.

Dark legend

‘The dropout’ was previously a podcast and a long episode of the program ’20 / 20 ‘. And from the same story, the journalist John carreyrou wrote a book, ‘Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup’, from which came the documentary ‘The Inventor’ and will emerge, in principle, a film with Jennifer Lawrence.

Sooner or later, everyone will know the dark legend of Holmes, who left Stanford to found his own company, Theranos, whose flagship product would be the Edison box, capable of performing up to more than 200 tests from the (little) blood taken from a finger prick. Holmes achieved investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars for a miracle that, in reality, was not such: the results were not precise and, in many cases, they were obtained with machinery of other companies.

The kind and the miss

If there is something Seyfried has in his favor, it is his huge eyes (green, but sometimes they seem blue), a key piece of the character manufactured by the stony Holmes to hypnotize investors and the media. This ocean gaze has attracted directors and producers from the most diverse: the career of this actress has fluctuated all the time between the ‘mainstream‘pure and the turbulent visions.

After thoroughly tanning himself in the soap opera ‘As the world turns’ and going through series such as ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Big love’, in which she was the fiancée of Aaron Paul’s character, Seyfried became a regular claim both in multiplexes and cinemas of art and essay. We have seen her, on the one hand, in ‘Mamma mia!’ and sequel, the rose to delirium ‘Dear John’ or the 2012 version of ‘Les Miserables’, and on the other hand, in projects by Atom Egoyan (‘Chloe’), David Lynch (the revival of ‘Twin Peaks’) , Paul Schrader (‘The Reverend’) or the aforementioned Fincher (‘Mank’). The kind and I miss him.