All MLB Teams: Tough Decisions

Mike Trout, who was part of the All MLB First Team in 2019 and 2020, was barely able to play in 36 games this year due to a strained right calf. For his part, Jacob deGrom – who was also in the 2019 and 2020 First Team – seemed on his way to his third pick before being sidelined with a right forearm problem. The only other player to be named to the First Team in each of the previous two seasons was DJ LeMahieu, who was not nominated now in 2021.