Adele talks about befriending Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence: ‘They humanized me’

For the December issue of Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old opened up about how she finally gave in to making high-profile friends, after years of resisting reaching out to other celebrities.

Two of her well-known friends are her neighbors Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to someone who was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that, ”Adele explained.

“We never talk about work, which was amazing, because most of the time, when I catch up with someone, they want to know everything about my work, and I say, I don’t want to talk about it. We can talk about another thing? I am a wreck. “

Another aspect of her social life in Los Angeles that the “Hello” singer referred to was dating, after her much-publicized divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki ended earlier this year.

“I lasted five seconds [saliendo aquí]”He joked to the publication. “You can’t make me a fucking blind date! I say, ‘How is that going to work?’ There will be paparazzi outside and someone will call [sitio de chismes] DeuxMoi, or whatever it’s called! It is not happening. “

Regarding the making of his fourth studio album , 30, set to be released next week, Adele explained that the process often involved a “six-hour therapy session” before filming began.

On the final result, he reflected: “It really made me little free.”

The Grammy winner also spoke about how the COVID-related delay of her album nearly caused her to reject its release entirely.

“If it didn’t come out now, I think I’d probably never post it,” Adele revealed. “I know he would have changed his mind and said, ‘He’s moved on. Let’s start the next album. ‘ And I couldn’t do that with this album. I feel like it deserves to get out. “

When it comes to touring with her new music, Adele explained that COVID still plays a role in that too, causing her to restrict her plans.

“It’s too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to come to my show scared. And I don’t want to have Covid either. “

The album 30 of Adele is scheduled to release on November 19.