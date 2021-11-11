A hoax led to Instagram reporting that his boss had died (including condolences) and blocking his account

One person got Instagram to block the profile of the head of the platform, Adam Mosseri (in this company, now called Meta, he holds the title of “Head”, which in practice is like being CEO of Instagram). Even more, He came to report him as dead and even included condolences and formalities of when someone dies.

The account went from the manager to being a “memory” to celebrate the life of someone who has already died. Instagram has a “memorial” feature where users can inform the company that the owner of an Instagram account has died. In response, Instagram will block anyone who accesses the account, and it will stop the possibility of making any changes to the content already uploaded.

And one person has highlighted this function and the lack of controls of the social network in this regard, getting the platform to block the account of its own leader through this function.





DO NOT BE FOOLED! The main TIMOS in ONLINE SHOPPING and HOW TO AVOID THEM

So was the deception





The publication Vice has spoken with a person (or several) with a nickname Syenrai who claims to be the one who has made this deception. Syenrai provided screenshots of the emails that he says, sent to Instagram to activate the commemoration (Although Vice has not made these emails public).

They first reported Mosseri’s profile as being that of a dead person. As you answer, Instagram asked for a death certificate or an obituary or newspaper article that will include the full name of the deceased person. Syenrai created a fake obituary online.

Although it has now become known, Instagram confirmed that the Mosseri account ban occurred in September and that the company quickly resolved the issue. But Syenrai remembered that other people they attack with the same strategy they don’t get their accounts back that quickly.

“I find it ridiculous that Instagram allows this type of thing to happen on its platform.” In the words of the “scammer”, You have to discover the entire community of banners and report them to Instagram to put an end to this. And it is that this practice is used by malicious people to block the account of other people.

Do not forget that, as we have already published, there are forums where scammers offer to close Instagram accounts with tricks, in exchange for a few euros, taking advantage of certain lack of control of the social network. Syenrai has said that he has gone through the same process on other occasions to block people’s accounts, and then victims find it very difficult to reestablish their account, if they can.