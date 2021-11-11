a healthier life and far from excesses

Ben affleck, 49, has been in rehab several times to work on his long-term sobriety and avoid alcohol as well as his addiction to other substances. And this is easier now that you are back with Jennifer Lopez, because we know the style of life that the singer takes (from daily exercise to a strict diet and with zero excesses).

A source close to Ben Affleck (who is rumored to be already buying J.Lo’s engagement ring) confessed that Jennifer is the best influence that Affleck may have in life: ‘Jen is very aware of what she eats and puts into her body and how she treats herself, Ben He has taken these months into account. ‘

‘Jennifer He doesn’t drink a single drop of alcohol, which has made it easier for him to quit smoking, and he follows a clean, organic diet with fruits, vegetables, and protein. Ben He feels better than ever and that’s thanks to his girlfriend, ‘he reported.

The actor, who is the father of three children (Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Sam, 9, the result of a relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer garner), previously shared how his addictions led him to develop ‘depression and anxiety’, and asked for more time in the rehabilitation to recover and focus on your mental health.