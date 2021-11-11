5 shoulder exercises you shouldn’t do, according to an expert

If you want strong and marked arms, you need to have shoulder exercises in your routine, but you have to make sure that all the ones you do are really effective and efficient. Not all of them are.

Everyone already knows that exercising gives results, it helps lose fat, increase strength, grow muscle mass and tone the body, But experts have found that, although almost all exercises can help, there are some that are outdated and only make the process of reaching goals slower, more complicated, painful and with a high probability of suffering an injury that puts you a brake on everything.

In the case of ABS, for example, it is said that the classics crunches They are one of the least effective exercises, while planks are ideal for working the entire core, and the same goes for some shoulder exercises that, although popular, are not exactly the smartest option for training.

Arms are the parts of the body that everyone wants to develop (no one skips arms day), so you have to find a workout that is not only sustainable in the long term, but also helps prevent injuries and really offers greater benefits. for the time and effort.

Jeff Cavaliere, one of today’s most famous trainers says that when it comes to the shoulders, there are a few exercises that are best avoided, and he also recommended the most effective ones.

What not to do when training your shoulders?

Rowing Upright (standing)

Cavaliere said in a video that: “Each repetition of a standing row places your shoulder in an internal rotation position with elevation. The biomechanics of exercise itself are literally fighting against the anatomy of your own body“.