40% of the neighborhoods in Cartagena were left without water service

Reference image. They suspended the water service in 40% of Cartagena. Photo: Pixabay

On the morning of this Wednesday, November 10, the company Waters of Cartagena reported, through an official statement, that the water service in 40% of the city, product of a leak in a pipeline from the aqueduct system, in the vicinity of the Manzanares neighborhood.

As indicated by the entity, the vital liquid is not available from the 9:00 in the morning, and the arrangements that are already in progress would allow the resumption of the service on the 9:00 at night: “We began to deploy a Contingency plan with enlistment actions of its own personnel and contractors and also machinery, equipment and accessories are moved that will be needed in the place where this intervention will be carried out urgently ”.

And he added: “Until we finish the rigorous excavations to discover the impacted network, the extent of damage detected will not be determined in a union of two aqueduct networks that transport raw water and are 36 inches in diameter”.

THE NEIGHBORHOODS THAT REMAINED WITHOUT WATER:

Crespo, Daniel Lemaitre, Canapote, Santa Rita, El Espinal high part, Las Canteras sector, July 20, Torices high parts, Loma de Diamantes de Torices; Cielo Mar, La Española, Tequendama, and La Boquilla townships; Skirts of La Popa: La Paz, Petare, Loma Fresca, Republica del Caribe, Paraíso II, Los Comuneros, La María upper part, Palestina, Petare, Paulo VI, Pablo VI I and II, Pedro Salazar, La Heroica, Sinaí, Nariño , San Bernardo de Asís, San Vicente de Paul, Republic of the Caribbean, Lomas de San Francisco, Esperanza sector, Las Delicias; high parts of Lo Amador, Alcibia, La Candelaria, La Esperanza, San Francisco, 7 de Agosto, La María, Lomas de San Francisco, high parts of Antwerp and Spain.

The same way, It was reported that the Southeast area with Olaya Herrara and its sectors are affected: Boston, El Líbano, Salim Bechara, November 11, Rafael Núñez, Ricaurte, Central, Progreso, La Magdalena, White Beaches, Porvenir, Nuevo Porvenir, Zarabanda, La Paz, Pantano de Vargas, San José Obrero and Stella; Castillete, Costa Linda; Stadium sector, Olympic Village, Las Américas, Ucopín, Nuevo Paraíso, Fredonia, Las Palmeras, and the Los Cocos and Sevilla urbanizations; Chapacuá, Los Cerezos, June 13, Chiquinquirá, India, Las Margaritas, Madrigal, Nuevo Milenio, El Gallo, Villa Rosita; Doña Manuela shops, Transport Terminal.

Panoramic of Cartagena, historic center. Photo: Stock – Colprensa.

The neighborhoods fed by the ‘Las Lomas’ tank are also without water service: Nuevo Paraguay, Paraguay, Las Lomas, Monserrate, Junín, El Conquistador, part of Spain, Andalusia, Jose Antonio Galán, La Gloria, Piedra Bolívar, Manzanares, April 9, Las Brisas, Altos de San Isidro, San Isidro, Nueva Granada , Bosquecito, Altos de Nuevo Bosque, La Conquista, Los Cerros, La Campiña, Los Calamares (blocks located near the Church), Zaragocilla, in its sectors El Progreso, El Libertador; the upper part of Escallón Villa; El Mirador de Zaragocilla urbanizations, Zaragocilla Park; Armenia, Andalusia, Seine sector, Cairo, Escallón Villa, Los Calamares, Los Executivos, Chiquinquirá.

Among these sectors without the liquid also appear: Las Gaviotas, Las Gavias, Las Gavias II, San Antonio, La Floresta, November 5, Heroica, Villa Margarita, Boulevard de La Castellana, La Castellana, Cyprus, Contadora, Florida Blanca, La Caracola, Buenos Aires, Tacarigua and surroundings, Villa Sandra, La Gloria, Camagüey, Los Angeles, Cavipetrol, The Alps, El Triunfo, Bella Suiza, Las Palmas, El Porvenir, Residential Park Los Alpes, Puerta de Los Alpes, Villa de Los Alpes, Portal de los Alpes, Torre de The Alps, Quintas de Altalucía, June Gardens, June II Gardens, San Pedro, Villa Adriana, Biffi, Terrace Complex of La Plazuela, La Plazuela, Plazuela Mayor, Santa Mónica, Portal Santa Mónica, Parque Real, Villa Margarita, Santa Lucía, Santa Lucía Shopping Center, Santa Lucía Medical Center, Las Acacias, El Progreso sector, Arcos del Triunfo; Nuevo Bosque, Barlovento, Britania, La Campiña, Santillana de Los Patios, Los Caobos, Universidad del Sinú, Los Corales, Bahia, La Fragata, El Country, El Country Residential Park, Los Almendros, La Troncal, Villa Andrea, El Carmen, Las Delicias, El Rubí, Admiral Colón, Los Caracoles, Bosque, San Isidro, Cartagenita, Ceballos, Alto Bosque, El Refugio, Loma del Marion, Nuevo Chile, Chile, Brussels, Juan XXIII.

