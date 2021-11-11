23 years later, Kate Winslet recalls the Oscars of ‘Titanic’ and her praised dress: “It was not comfortable, but it was worth it” | People

It was 1997 when legions of spectators ran to theaters to see Titanic, which was the last great cinematographic success of the 20th century screens. The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet became an immediate success, grossing more than $ 2.2 billion worldwide (it cost no less than $ 200, an outrage at the time). The actors immediately acquired idol status and became the most desired pair of performers.

To the disappointment of his fans, DiCaprio failed to achieve an Oscar nomination for his role as Jack Dawson. But Kate Winslet did achieve it for the character of the uptight and then in love Rose DeWitt Bukater. This 1998 was her second nomination, this time as a leading actress, after achieving the statuette two years earlier in the supporting category for her performance in Sense and Sensibility.

For that ceremony where Titanic won no less than 11 of the 14 awards she was nominated for, Winslet wore her best finery, although she did not win the award, which went to Helen Hunt for Better … Impossible. The actress, then just 22 years old, decided to wear a Givenchy dress custom designed by Alexander McQueen in green with gold trim on the neckline and embroidery on the skirt and sleeves of a matching bolero jacket (the shoes were the same too). These days, in an interview with the magazine People, the interpreter has remembered what it meant for her to wear a design as powerful as that one. In fact, he has recognized that after more than two decades that is still his favorite design of all those he has worn.

Kate Winslet and her then-boyfriend Jim Threapleton arrive at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the 1998 Oscars. Frank Trapper (Corbis via Getty Images)

Winslet says that red carpets are something that makes her nervous, and that they continue to do so even after 30 years of experience on them. And that 70th edition of the awards was no exception. “I felt like an embroidered sculpture,” he recalls about the suit. “To be honest, the dress was not entirely comfortable to wear. Not even to sit. But it was worth it, because he had done it ”, says the actress about the late McQueen, who had made his debut at the Givenchy house just a few months before, with the spring / summer 1997 collection, and the one he was linked to until 2000 .

In addition, Winslet has reported that normally for red carpets comfort tries to prevail, beyond glamor, although he recognizes that for something like the Oscars he can make an exception. “I always hope that I can stay calm and feel comfortable, really, and that my feet don’t hurt or my periods are not,” she explains. Although for that epic night where Titanic became one of the most successful films in film history (with permission from gone With the Wind) made a small exception.

In 2018, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Winslet already explained that getting physical attention is not among his priorities. “When I walk into a room, I expect to have interesting conversations with people; I don’t care if people look at me or not. In fact, the other way around, ”he explained. “There is something I find uncomfortable about seeing some women clearly present themselves in a way that is meant for people to look at them, but not for the right reasons.” “If I have to go to an event,” she said, “it’s always good to feel groomed, but nothing that draws too much attention. As my mother always said: ‘I do not like the conceited, please do not wear clothes to show off’. Even after all the Titanic stuff, she kept saying, ‘Please, darling, don’t wear anything that gets too much attention.’