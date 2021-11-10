‘You don’t know anything about football’

During a television show on Argentina, Ricardo La Volpe and Ruggeri they were involved in a tough discussion due to the divided opinions between them.

The former Argentine footballer, Oscar Ruggieri, he questioned La Volpe the gameplay of the Argentina Selection at world 1978, to which Richard He replied: “You don’t know anything about soccer.”

Later Ruggieri reminded him of ‘Mustache‘the championship that he lost with Boca Juniors: “You are the phenomenon that came here to take the world ahead and you lost a championship with Boca.”

In a mocking tone, the Argentine affirmed that his four-year-old ‘baby’ made the team champion Xeneize.

However, the friction between the two characters already has a precedent; in 2020 they had a similar discussion.

At the time Richard he answered Ruggieri: “It is very clear why you are sitting as a journalist and you no longer direct. I spoke and there were no champions because they did not put what they had to put.”

The former technician of the Mexican team acknowledged his guilt after losing the championship with Boca Juniors.

“I think I showed with category that the coach is 20 or 30 percent guilty of losing the championship, not 100 as you say; I submitted my resignation, I would have continued for six more months, but I said I don’t deserve it for having lost the championship “. While to finish, Oscar He replied: “You are grown up and it is very good that you are not directing anymore.”

