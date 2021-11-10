YosStop alarms fans: says he has vision problems and struggles for mental health

YosStop alarms his fans: he has vision problems and struggles for mental health. Photo: AFP

Yosselin “N”, better known as YosStop, alarmed her followers by sharing that she has problems Of vision and that maintains a fight “Daily to try to have mental health and resist”, as revealed in his official Instagram account.

Just as it has in past occasions, the youtuber, linked to a process for the crime of child pornography, sent a message from the prison where she remains secluded with other prisoners whose cases have become media.

“” Courage “,” give it a try “and” calm down “are the words most heard in this place when they see you depressed. I wish those words had some “magical” power that when listening to them would really activate something in your body that would lift your spirits, give you motivation and / or would like to make you want to … I share this because it is true that I have learned many things through suffering , but there are also very depressive moments, difficult moments where you feel pain and you cannot stop it until the body and / or the mind get tired. This is a daily struggle to try to have mental health and to resist ”. YosStop, youtuber

In another publication, the famous sister of Ginny Hoffman shared that she has had vision problems and revealed that during her stay in the Santa Martha Acatitla prison she hardly sunbathes.

“It never crossed my mind that being in jail would affect my eyesight as well. I had not realized until now that I went out to the patio and there was a bit of daylight, because the sun never gives me, that nothing focused it well, it got dark and I stayed the same, I started doing tests and basically nothing that is more than 2 meters away I can see him well, neither inside the cell nor outside. At what point did my eyesight deteriorate? Apparently being locked up for more than four months is enough to stop seeing well. I didn’t realize it until it was very evident. “ YosStop.

In addition, the famous, for whom her followers have demanded the Liberty, stated that his mood is not the best and stressed that he feels “Frustrated.”

“I feel sad and frustrated and I wonder, will it be reversible? Maybe, I don’t know. How ironic! Prison “opened my eyes” in many things, but it made me stop seeing well. “ YosStop

After the publication of YosStop, followers and friends of the famous woman sent her messages of encouragement about the health situation she faces, as well as the legal process that you have against you.