Xiaomi’s new beast plummets its price in a big way, with a 108 MP camera and huge battery

The Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro They are the two new high-end Xiaomi, which perfectly meet the groundbreaking quality-price ratio that Xiaomi is accustomed to. Although it has only been on the market for a month, the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G already plummets its price in Amazon until the 449.99 euros.

In this way, you can save 50 euros when buying the 8 + 128 GB version of a mobile that is a real beast, with leading-edge features in all its sections. In addition, you can also buy the Mi 11T 5G for 449.99 euros on the Xiaomi official store, which repeats Amazon’s offer.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G for 449.99 euros on Amazon

The Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G is Xiaomi’s new high-end, and it has a technical sheet in which it is difficult to find a weak point. First, the terminal mounts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is a high-quality panel with which you can see the content with the best resolution and fluency.

The brain of the Mi 11T is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra, a processor that can handle all the tasks you ask of it, even if they are complex. Thus, with the mobile you can play heavy video games without any appearance of lags or slowdowns. Also has integrated 5G modem, so you can connect to 5G networks. The version on offer is the one with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 as software.

One of the great jewels of the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G is its photographic system, as it is led by a 108 MP camera you get high-quality images in terms of detail level and color reproduction. In addition, it has an ultra wide angle of 8 MP and a telemacro of 5 MP. For selfies, equip a 16 MP front camera.

Finally, integrate a 5,000 mAh battery that you have no problem getting through the full day of use. What’s more, if your use is not very demanding, it can reach two days of autonomy, as we told you in the analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5T. It is also compatible with 67W fast charge, with charger included in the box, so you need less than half an hour to fully charge it.

