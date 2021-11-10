Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G official: features, opinions and price

What’s new from Xiaomi is the POCO M4 Pro 5G, one of the cheapest 5G mobiles on the market.

POCO has made official the jewel of its catalog for this upcoming holiday season. The new POCO M4 Pro has everything you need to become a bestseller: a great battery, modern design, a good camera and 5G, all for a reduced price.

It comes to take the witness of the previous POCO M3 Pro, a model that, despite having a little less than half a year of life, managed to become a success within the Xiaomi sub-brand catalog. With this new generation, the firm aspires to repeat the same path.

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G, all the information

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G Characteristics Dimensions 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.7 mm

195 grams Screen 6.6 inch IPS LCD

Full HD +

90 Hz

20: 9

Gorilla Glass 5

DCI-P3 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM 4/6/8 GB OS MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 2.2 expandable by microSD up to 1 TB Cameras Rear:

-50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 f / 1.8

– 8 MP Sony IMX355 f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

Frontal:

– 16 MP OmniVision OV16A10 f / 2.45 Battery 5,000 mAh

33W fast charge (charger included) Others – Side fingerprint reader

-Dual SIM

-TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification

-Stereo speakers

-Dolby Atmos

-IP53

-3.5mm headphone port

If the POCO M4 Pro 5G datasheet sounds familiar to you, it is because the device is nothing more than a Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 with a slightly modified design. The rest of the characteristics of the terminal have remained practically intact.

We are talking, therefore, of a device that boasts a 6.6-inch diagonal LCD screen with a 90-hertz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution, bored to accommodate the 16 megapixel selfie camera.

His rear reaches in various colors: blue, black and the brand’s classic yellow. All of them have a black “window” where the double camera and POCO’s silkscreen are located. On one of its sides, we find the fingerprint reader, which shares a position with the power button, and to which new functions have been added such as the option to perform different actions through a double clicksuch as invoking the Google Assistant or opening the camera.

Speaking of cameras, although the design of the rear can be misleading, we only found two sensors: a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355. The latter is associated with a ultra wide angle lens.

The engine that gives life to the phone is the MediaTek DImensity 810, 6-nanometer, 8-core, with integrated 5G modem. It is accompanied by 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 128 or 256 GB, in addition to a 5,000 mAh capacity display with 33W fast charge thanks to the charger included in the box. With it, the device battery can be fully charged in 59 minutes.

All of this is supported by MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, and customized by POCO with its own add-ons. The device is scheduled to receive the update to Android 12 sometime next year.

POCO M4 Pro 5G price and when can you buy it

The POCO M4 Pro 5G can already be found in the brand’s official online store, where it is on sale from November 11 to a price starting from 229 euros on the 4GB RAM model with 64GB of storage. The version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage can be purchased at a price of 249 euros.

However, both memory configurations will be available for purchase at a promotional price during its first days on sale, from 199 and 219 euros respectively.

