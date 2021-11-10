Xbox threw a real car out of the sky to promote Forza Horizon 5, that’s how excited they are!

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Forza Horizon 5 it’s one of Xbox’s biggest releases for 2021. Obviously, the brand is very excited about its release and therefore wants to promote it in ways that are epic. The evidence is that Microsoft threw a real car out of the sky to celebrate that Forza Horizon 5 is already on the market.

Xbox ANZ, a division of the brand focused on the Australian and New Zealand market, was responsible for this feat. In a video they showed how they threw a Polaris Go-Kart from a helicopter flying at 1371.6 meters high. It is a huge drop, so a parachute saves the vehicle from falling hard and being destroyed.

Obviously, someone riding in the car would be extremely dangerous. That is why the Polaris was falling on its own and no one could drive it immediately after its fall. Of course, shortly after the vehicle was released, a professional paratrooper jumped out of the helicopter to fall near the car and reveal that he was carrying several copies of Forza Horizon 5 inside.

We leave you the video below:

It is worth reminding you that this video was made by professionals so that no one would get hurt. Thus, you should not imitate it at home, even if you have the financial resources to afford the luxury of pulling a car out of a helicopter.

Xbox ANZ usually runs such crazy campaigns

It is worth mentioning that the Xbox ANZ team is one of those who do the craziest and most viral marketing campaigns for Xbox. For this reason, it is not surprising that they were the ones who decided to throw a car from more than a thousand meters above sea level.

For example, to celebrate the launch of the Xbox Series X | S, the division ran a campaign transforming the city of Queenstown, New Zealand, into Greenstown. They also did the grease-proof control of PUBG or Xbox brand liquid soap.

These guys will definitely have to be tracked to see what they do in upcoming Xbox releases. Could it be that they have something very crazy prepared for Halo Infinite? We’ll see.

Forza Horizon 5 arrived on November 9 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. We remind you that it will be a premiere on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. You can learn more about this long-awaited title by clicking here.

