Xbox Game Pass will give you Crunchyroll to watch Demon Slayer, One Piece and more anime

Xbox Game Pass not only stands out for its excellent and attractive game catalog, month after month it also offers additional rewards to its subscribers. Xbox recently hinted that something orange was on its way to service and we finally know what it’s all about.

There is very good news for anime fans, as the service will now offer free access to Crunchyroll, the popular anime platform owned by Sony. Thanks to this, it will be enough that you are an Xbox Game Pass user to enjoy series such as Demon Slayer, One piece and many more.

How to get Crunchyroll with your Xbox Game Pass subscription?

Previously, Crunchyroll offered its subscribers months of Xbox Game Pass. Now, Microsoft’s service will give 72 days of premium access to the anime service. If you are interested in this attractive promotion, take into account that you must meet a requirement to take advantage of it.

Crunchyroll will join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks or perks. New users of this type of subscription will have access to the anime platform and will be able to enjoy commercial-free content.

The benefit will be released in the next few hours and can be obtained from the benefits section of the service on Xbox consoles, the Xbox application on PC or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Once you get this reward, just visit the Crunchyroll site to activate your subscription. It is important to claim the offer before February 8, 2022, the day it will no longer be available.

Xbox clarified that the benefit is aimed at new Crunchyroll customers and that only one access code can be obtained per account. The promotion is available for all regions except Japan, Korea and other countries in Asia.

