Xavi’s new rules for his “new” Barcelona

The arrival of Xavi Hernandez As Barcelona coach, he has caused joy and enthusiasm in the Catalan team as he is one of the last great references of the culé club, with his arrival at the culé team it is expected that there will be a substantial change in the team and that the old glories that he had will return Former midfielder in his time as a player.

The now helmsman culé recovered several rules that led to the success of the club during the time that Xavi defended the blaugrana shirt.

Xavi’s rules in Barcelona

1.- The players have to arrive an hour and a half before training, the objective of this new rule is that the elements of the Catalan team arrive at the team facilities for breakfast in time, training is 11 :: 00 am, meaning that players must report at 9:30 am.

2.- The coaching staff must be there two hours before training, the collaborators of Hernandez They must leave everything ready, both in the dressing room, court and planning all the aspects that will be finalized in practice.

3.- The players eat in the Sports City, this rule will be strict, since the first team will eat and have breakfast at the Blaugrana facilities, under the nutritional regime established by the specialists in this area. Under the argument that a correct diet can prevent injuries and thus improve physical preparation.

4.- Fines for delays or misconduct. Since the departure of Luís Enrique, the penalties for absences or delays were left behindIt was argued that footballers are professionals to know their responsibilities, however discipline is a pending account that the new Barcelona coach must recover as soon as possible.

5.- 48 hours before a game you can only be home late, because before a game the player must be committed to arriving at the match with the best conditions, in addition to risky activities, such as surfing, being prohibited , bicycle and etc.

