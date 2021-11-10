WILL SMITH | The actor publishes his memoirs

The memoirs of the American actor Will Smith they have already seen the light. Will Smith presented a biography on November 9 titled by his first name, ‘Will’. To develop the publication that contains his life and professional trajectory, he has collaborated with the writer Mark Manson, author of the best-selling ‘The subtle art of not giving a damn’.

Since his participation as a teenager in ‘The prince of Bel Air‘-the series that made him famous-, everything related to his life has aroused a lot of interest. The particular love relationship he maintains with his wife, Jada Pinkett, his time in prison and his family problems with his father are just a few episodes in his life that are recounted in his long-awaited memoirs.

Married since 1997 to Jada Pinkett, they form one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. Of course, nothing traditional. It has been more than a decade since they announced that they have an open marriage and extramarital affairs do not affect their union nor do they shake the foundations of the couple.

Will Smith: “I’m not getting divorced!”

On the occasion of the promotion of his first biography, he has toured different sets of North American television in which he has been shelling details of the book. “We drank every day, we had sex several times a day for four months in a row,” the actor said about his beginnings with his wife. “I started to wonder if this was a competition. In any case, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: was he going to sexually satisfy this woman or was he going to die trying. Those first days were spectacular, “he confessed to the public. Of course, being an open couple works for marriage and Smith wanted to share with his admirers what his secret is:” And the dynamic is very simple: “What happened was that we realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy”.