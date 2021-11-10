Will Smith publishes a book in which he confesses that he thought about committing suicide at the age of 13

The three days of partying for his wife Jada’s 40th birthday ended when, shortly after starting, she gave him an order: “Cancel everything right now.” And he argued: “It is the most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life.”

Not only did they stop talking on that day in 2011 and the following days, but Will Smith, the famous prince of Bel-Air was left without his princess for a while, a question that illustrates what he has defined as “a bad marriage for a long time. life”.

In his literary journey through ‘Will’, the musician and actor recognizes his weaknesses and his excessive ambition

According to account in his book Will , published this Tuesday, the versatile Smith undertook a double journey, mental and physical.

For the first, he resorted to a shaman who prepared ayahuasca for him and took it 14 times. He, who had already gone through the vertigo by the cinematic apocalypse in the Independence Day , felt that “it was floating deep in outer space, it was trillions of light years away from Earth.”

After the hallucinogenic effects, Smith took refuge in Trinidad, where he dressed Michaela Boehm, a specialist counselor in tantric sex. At the outset he asked him what he thought would make him happy. “I would have a harem.” The counselor asked him which women he would include. He cited actress Halle Berry and dancer Misty Copeland. Not satisfied, the expert advised her up to 25, although their names are not mentioned

This kind of memoir has been written with the collaboration of the author Mark Manson, and they offer an unrestricted portrait of his life trajectory, of the man behind the actor, in turn reflecting the determined ambition to become a star in the film industry. music and cinema.

He acknowledges that in his life he has experienced the temptation of suicide on two occasions. The first at age thirteen, when her mother, Caroline Bright, got fed up with the abuse and violence of her husband, Willard Carroll Smith, and left home. “He went to work the next morning and did not return,” says the son, witness and habitual victim.

He still goes further and confesses that he came to think of killing his father later, when he was fighting cancer. The parent passed away in 2016.

And despite that torment, Smith maintains that “my father gave me his name and a great advantage in life: my ability to face adversity.” Play with his name Will and the English word will , which means will.

But his narration also highlights the high points of his successful career, such as the meeting with Nelson Mandela or that Steven Spielberg chose him in 1997 to be the main bet of Men in black .

He confesses, however, that this facade “is designed to protect me, hide me from the world, hide my cowardice.”