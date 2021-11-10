Will Smith on After Earth’s failure: ‘My son thought he had betrayed him’

After earth It was one of the worst movies of Will Smith, both in collection and in punctuation by the critics. The same actor who gave life to The prince of Bel-Air, has confessed in a fragment of his memoir (Will) that Jaden Smith, his son, felt betrayed by the advice that the protagonist of Wild wild west offered him to give a good performance in the feature film of M. Night Shyamalan (who is already with his next project underway, Knock at the Cabin, and also return for season 3 of Servant).

“Worst of all, Jaden took the hit. Jaden had done exactly what I told him to do, and my instructions led to the worst public retaliation he had ever experienced in his life.” Smith confesses.

And is that really After earth it was a disaster in many ways. May the young man Jaden would not deserve such criticism either., considering that his acting career was still taking off at that time, but the specialized critics took some liberties when they saw that he was the son of one of the most prestigious Hollywood actors.

“To think that you have hurt your children sucks”

Will Smith He is not forgiven for having caused that pain to one of his children. Remember that Smith is a father of a family and in his feature films he always tries to convey that idea of ​​a protective father who loves his children madly, and in real life he has had to deal with a tremendous failure like this.

“When, at fifteen years old, Jaden asked to become an emancipated minor, my heart broke. I finally decided not to, but to think that you have hurt your children sucks.”

Jaden Smith, as the same actor comments, He never trusted his father in the same way again and that still weighs on him. After earthFortunately, it has been a bit buried and forgotten, being a film that is hardly even mentioned when talking about the filmography of Shyamalan himself. So it is better to leave the past buried and look to the future.

