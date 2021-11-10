Will Rihanna be the new Whitney Houston in the remake of ‘The Bodyguard’?

Can you imagine the singer from Barbados protected by Chris Hemsworth? Because the rumors have exploded and their names are already ringing in the main tabloids. In 2022 it will be 30 years since the premiere of one of those historical films, such as The bodyguard (1992), directed by Mick Jackson.

The story tells how a secret service agent falls in love with a famous singer while serving as her bodyguard.

The film was starred by a plethora Whitney houston and Kevin Costner, which rose to another scale of fame after the release of the film, which grossed more than $ 411 million. On the other hand, the soundtrack sold more than 45 million copies, an overwhelming success. The singer died in 2012 drowning in the bathtub of a hotel room.

Variety has echoed this remake, which is just in a very primitive phase to have any confirmation about the identity of the roles of the protagonists. Still, it begins to leak that Rihanna She is the singer with the most ballots to star in such an emblematic film. Your choice would be a complete success.

The rumors and leaks have only just begun and, among other names, those of Camila Cabello, Adele and Beyoncé as candidates. For the role that I will play Kevin Kostner, point to Channing tatum and Chris Hemsworth.