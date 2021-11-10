Why the series ‘Arcane’ can mark a before and after on Netflix

To select Arcane: League of Legends On Netflix it means marveling at the quality of animation from Fortiche Productions, the Parisian studio that often creates cutscenes for Riot Games, the video game company of the League of Legends. But, beyond its impeccable visual style, there is an aspect of Arcane that attracts attention and that could be groundbreaking for the platform: the way in which it is broadcasting. Could you mark a before and after on Netflix?

Viewers who have seen the first three episodes can understand it. Unlike (literally all) Netflix original series, Arcane It did not premiere on November 6 with the broadcast of the first full season. There were only the first three episodes, which make up the first act. Next Saturday the 13th we will have the next three and finally on November 20 the last three will be broadcast. It is a hybrid distribution model between the binge-watching and the weekly.

Until the arrival of Arcane, Netflix’s model was clear: produce one season and release all episodes at the same time. There were exceptions. A reality What The Circle, for example, it broadcasts the seasons in four batches (four episodes per week and the final one a posteriori). There are also the series that are sold as originals but are the result of agreements with local channels: Love is like cha-cha-cha it airs two episodes every week on Netflix because in South Korea it is broadcast in this way on the TvN channel.

The Netflix mentality is that the viewer rules how they want to see content. For this reason, they are also given tools such as skipping the header, skipping the end credits or watching the episodes at a higher speed. It is the viewer who decides how he wants to ration the episodes, a model that allowed Netflix to stand out with the arrival of series such as House of cards and Orange is the new black back in 2013 and benefiting from not relying on the grill.

This model, for the record, also makes sense because of Netflix’s production volume: with a budget of 17,000 million in 2021, they can afford to premiere full seasons because they have series, reality shows, films and documentaries to fill an entire annual exercise. Broadcasting on a weekly basis also saves money: fewer new titles but original episodes every week.

A model with cracks?

While it can be argued that Apple TV +, HBO Max, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video broadcast the series weekly because they produce less content (and thus ensure to retain subscribers for longer with a single series), it is also true that it is a model with advantages.

You just have to see the media jump of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video with the broadcast of the second season. The platform premiered the first three episodes at the same time and then released the rest on a weekly basis. This allowed the superhero series to hold the serial conversation for a month because the audience was at the same point in the narrative, they could comment on the most salient or shocking points, and they could speculate about the direction of the story.





It is the same virtue of The Mandalorian or Marvel series like WandaVision or Loki on Disney +, or HBO Max with Succession or Mare of Easttown. If it had been broadcast suddenly, the Kate Winslet series would not have been able to run rivers of ink with the possible identity of the murderer and the new clues in the case because from the first minute the public would have had the resolution in the catalog.

Instead, Netflix has had to get used to its series burning at the speed of light. Partly it is because the most fan public consumes them in a weekend or in a week. In part it’s because new releases appear that overshadow promising series. And it is partly because the model prevents the conversation: since the public is at different points in the story, they cannot comment on the advances together. And since you always have the next episode just a click away, not even the most shocking episode endings can awaken the gale of articles that, for example, caused Game of Thrones.

Testing ground

The doubt, therefore, are the consequences that it could have Arcane depending on its impact. Can Netflix discover the virtues of keeping a fictional title current for three weeks? After all, there are movements that suggest that they are aware of how flammable some titles are and The Money Heist It’s a good example.

The final season aired the first five episodes on September 3 and will premiere the last five on December 3. Was it a decision as a result of the covid and the lack of finished productions for these months? Or could it be that they did not want to waste the visibility potential of such a successful series for the platform?

Yes Arcane test the advantages of a hybrid model, we will have to see the conclusions drawn by Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, who are always used to talking about their model being based on binge-watching and consumer decision-making power. Could the distribution model of television fiction also be altered, even if it is for specific productions?

