why Kate Winslet deserved the win for ‘Mare of Easttown’ over Anya Taylor-Joy, Elizabeth Olsen or Michaela Coel

Kate Wislet won her second acting Emmy for ‘Mare of Easttown’ at the most anticipated television awards show, having won her first in 2011 for her work on ‘Mildred Pierce’. “Mother! They are standing “exclaimed Winslet, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd for accepting the award from Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein.”I just want to thank my fellow nominees“She added after noting the importance of women supporting other women.

And it is that the British actress faced a real battalion of competitors of a very high level. It was imposed on Michaela coel for ‘I could destroy you’, Cynthia erivo by ‘Genius: Aretha‘, Elizabeth olsen by ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and Anya Taylor-Joy for ‘Lady’s Gambit’. Did he deserve it more than the rest? It was a difficult year, very close, but it seems that experience weighed more in the decision And, while all the candidates had options, the actress’s work has a background of years of profession very difficult to match.





A resume difficult to match

Since playing a teenage murderer in Peter Jackson’s 1994 crime drama ‘Heavenly Creatures’, Kate Winslet has amassed an impressive list of memorable performances to become one of the most respected actresses working today. Has worked with Michel Gondry, Sam Mendes, Ang Lee, Stephen Daldry, Roman Polanski, James Cameron, Steven Soderbergh, Danny Boyle, Jason Reitman, Woody Allen… is a difficult resume to replicate.

His dedication has given some of the best film performances in recent years, after entering Hollywood with his role in ‘Titanic’ (1997) and with only 45 years he has shown time and again that he has no limits, accumulating, among other awards , four Golden Globes, four BAFTAs, three SAGs, an Oscar and even a Grammy.





Her award for Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as detective Mare Sheehan in ‘Mare of Easttown’ also enshrines her in the new stage of platform production. The HBO drama Max, on which Winslet was also an executive producer, was nominated in 15 other categories and has been one of the most critically and publicly acclaimed series in 2021.

An x-ray of pain bathed in sarcasm

In it, the actress plays Mare Sheehan, a cynical detective investigating the murder of a teenage mother in a small town in Pennsylvania. Mare is a different role than the actress is used to, a disbelieving woman, with unflattering winter jackets, almost permanent fatigue and a nailed local accent. Winslet knows how to bring out layers of character a woman who struggles to stay afloat in a life that he has come to accept as his own without much conviction.

With a vape and several bottles of beer on the scene, he manages to give the character an aura of the protagonist of recurring crime novels, but the interpretation captures the depth of his wounds, getting that even being unfriendly and sometimes selfish, there is something moving in Mare’s vital anxiety as the actress knows how to draw between lines of sarcasm a portrait of devastating pain. With his usual clever approach to acting, Winslet always seems to have a strong presence, but this time he fills the screen.





Beyond his precision with accent or physical details, he knows how to humanize a difficult character, adding complexity to his understandable motives, while still making his detective problematic. The emotional impact of ‘Mare of Eastown’ does not come only from the horrifying final twist, but is built as a result of many looks and silences and small details that open the detective in two, who when he has accepted the abyss into his life, he manages to make our hair stand on end with his broken gaze. And that this is “just” a series of mystery. He deserves this and many other awards for the role.