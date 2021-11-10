Why Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could never realize their love story

The writers and producers decided that the script was fine, that it was capable of attracting a large audience and with it, profits for all the workers of the series. However, they never imagined that their original but simple idea would be linked to one of the largest audiovisual projects in the world that marked, without a doubt, a before and after in the history of fiction.

What was the idea about? From a group of friends who lived in New York and that day after day they would have to face each other’s personalities and thereby cope with the common and daily problems they faced. The name of the big piece? Friends.

The first to be hired for this play was the actor David schwimmer who would play the romantic and somewhat immature character of Ross Geller, who – despite having received criticism in recent years for his jealous relationship with Rachel – became one of the most loved by the public and most acclaimed by the audience.

However, that link of back and forth with this woman in question, which was starred for more than a decade by Jennifer Aniston, caused the chemistry that was seen in the fiction to completely cross the screen and will create that the fans of both asked that their love be seen in the real streets of USA.

But the conflict between the two was that every time one left a partner, the other was initiating a romantic bond, so they could never romantically establish themselves without hurting the others involved.

Schwimmer, for his part, kept a long list of romances that were consolidated with the arrival of the British artist Zoë buckman, who was not only 24 years younger than him, but also maintained a long distance relationship until she decided to move to North America. There they married and in 2011 they became parents of a little girl, despite the fact that in 2017 they announced their separation.

And while he changed partners, Jennifer was in another stage of courtship, so it took more than 20 years to publicly acknowledge that during the recordings they were extremely in love, but with a forbidden love that could not begin until both were not “available.”

In the mythical and successful “Reunion of Friends”, David He asserted that he was hopelessly interested in his colleague: “In the first season, I was very in love with Jen”. And, shy but quick with words, Aniston confessed that she was the same: “It was reciprocal.”

But before the expectation of the fans of the series who begged them through social networks to confirm that they had experienced an affair anyway, the actor clarified the situation: “At one point we both had a significant crush on each other, but it was like two ships passing by, because there was always one of us that was in a relationship and we never crossed that line.”

In any case, although both are currently single, they already assured that their bond passed to a strong “Level of brotherhood”, so they are not sure of starting a romantic story that could, in the future, destroy the great affection that they managed to sustain over the years.