why do they ask to remove Chrome from Android phones

A computer security analyst pointed to an adjustment to prevent the Chrome web browser from sharing the data generated by the sensors of Android phones

Chrome is by far the most used web browser worldwideEither from a laptop or desktop computer, or from a mobile phone. The numbers support the google browser domain, with a 64.67 percent presence in the market as of October 2021, according to a report by the firm Statcounter.

Despite its popularity, Google’s browser is often Under Scrutiny for the handling of user browsing data. In fact, the company announced in May the withdrawal of the technology known as cookies for next year, although in the end the measure was postponed to 2023.

According to the computer security expert Tommy mysk, Google Chrome collect a lot of sensitive information available on Android mobile phones. “The motion sensor of smartphones is available by default on Android, an option that Safari on iPhone is protected and requires user permission, “says the specialist, cited by Forbes.

This access to the data of the phone accelerometer is available even in situations where the user uses Chrome in incognito mode. “It is worse than Facebook, because it can even record my steps even when the browser is not active,” added Mysk.

For this reason, the specialist recommends making the necessary settings in the browser so that this data is not shared. In turn, the impact of the report was such that some users evaluate uninstall chrome by other available options that seek to protect the safety of users.

What’s more, Chrome also allows third parties can access other sensitive data generated by smartphone sensors, such as the pressure and altitude of the environment provided by the barometer. In turn, the accelerometer functions is also a technology used to measure heart and breathing rates, information that is also exposed to applications and sites that request it from Chrome.

In response to this report, Google said that since 2019 it offers the necessary controls so that users can limit this access to the sites. “We take user security and privacy seriously, and we are working on new ways to improve these points in Chrome”the company told Forbes.

Unlike Google, Apple limits access to this data from the last update of your operating system iOS 14.5. With this and later versions, both the iPhone and iPad tablets have a new privacy tool called Transparency in Application Tracking, which allows users to control how the data recorded by the device is shared.

Thus, Apple prevents the application from using an Apple device identifier, a random string of letters and numbers assigned to iOS devices that is used to track our activities on applications and websites.

