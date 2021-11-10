Why do Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney hate each other? This is the reason







(CRHoy.com) .- The premiere of the movie “The Tender Bar “starring Ben Affleck once again put the theme of the feud between Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney on” the red carpet, “ but what caused the “hatred” between them?

JLo was the great absentee at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, United States. The photograph of her supporting Affleck was missing. However, the reason for his absence is that he does not get along with Clooney and the latter is the director of “The Tender Bar.”

According to the newspaper “The Sun”, López and Clooney had many problems in the filming of the film “Out of Sight”, in 1998. JLo even confessed to various media that Clooney it had been his worst kiss on the big screen.

A source confessed to the English newspaper that on the set they were constantly at war, they really hated each other, “the fact that they finished the film was a real miracle.”

“They can’t stand each other, so it’s funny thatThat Ben’s new movie is with George and it’s no coincidence that Jen wasn’t photographed on the red carpet with Ben, posing next to George and his wife Amal ”, indicated the source to the British newspaper.