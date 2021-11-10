Why did Emilio Fernando Alonso leave TV Azteca?

Emilio Fernando Alonso, one of the most successful commentators in Mexican soccer, talked about the reasons that made him leave Aztec TV, a company in which he was for 30 years and where he narrated several World Cup events, Olympic Games and European Cups.

In a chat with Tone de Valdés on his channel Youtube, the now narrator of TUDN, revealed that there were some things in which he did not agree with the Ajusco company, a reason that little by little led him to say goodbye to what was like his second home.

“I was already 30 years old there, there were some situations that I no longer liked, I spoke with the bosses, and I said ‘I want to work’ – they behaved very well when I was hospitalized -, ‘the only way I have to give back what you have helped me is by working, but if they don’t give me games or they put a lot for Aztec America‘, which I do not care, because where they put me I do it very at ease and with a lot of affection, “said the Iguala commentator.

Emilio took a year and a half to return to the narratives after the stroke he had in May 2005, a situation that some of his colleagues took advantage of “toto begin to consolidate and now they are very well, and it was also not a matter of being removed and I had never done that either, What I wanted was to work, but not seeing that possibility gives myself the opportunity to go to ESPN“.

Seeing no opportunities Emilio Alonso decided to thank the company to which he belonged for three decades, since “they were a lot of years, so many events with them, never ending being ungrateful, 10 World Cups, 9 Olympics, 8 European Cups”.

The first person he spoke to was Guillermo Alegret, who was in charge of talent at Azteca, “he understood my reasons, I understood theirs too, that they didn’t give me so many games. “

How did Emilio Alonso do on ESPN?

After leaving Aztec TV, the Mexican commentator began a new stage in ESPN, a place where he was happy because he could narrate baseball games and games in Europe, but the cycle ended only five years later.

“I went to ESPN, I was happy because I was narrating LMP baseball, I was narrating European footballSuddenly one of the MLB games, one nothing more than the Pirates of Pittsburgh and the cycle ended there too. “

The arrival of Emilio Alonso to TUDN

Once the employment relationship ended, Emilio Alonso began knocking on doors to continue doing what he loved so much: narrate, that’s how it came to TUDN, a company in which he is currently maintained and where the fans have received him wonderfully.

“You always want to be doing what you like and I said ‘now what am I going to do? Then it occurs to me to knock on doors with a man I have known for many years Juan Carlos Rodríguez, with Francisco Javier González, but he was very clear and told me: ‘talk to Juan Carlos, there may be possibilities there’, I spoke with Juan Carlos and he said: ‘yes of course, in the week Sergio Jiménez will talk to you ‘, I spoke with him and very well“.

It was on March 4 of this year when Emilio Alonso made his debut at TUDN, narrating a match between Pumas and Santos, from matchday 9 of Guard1anes 2021 of Liga MX, a match in which the comments were positive.

“I am very happy because it is a great company, I have met people who worked with my father. I am happy because any employee greets you with great respect: ‘Don Emilio’, even laughter gives me that they call me gift “

ZZM