Why aren’t Walmart, Sam’s, Domino’s, Oxxo, and other chains participating? – The financial

Everything is ready for The good end, where thousands of buyers are getting ready to shell out their money on products and accessories with offers of at least 95 thousand companies that join this event that will take place from November 10-16, 2021.

Nevertheless, not all large chain stores will participate in the event where there are grocery, automobile, sports, electronics and technology, entertainment, home, jewelry and gifts, furniture, stationery, clothing and footwear, health and hygiene, mobile telephony and travel companies, among others.

For three years, the Good End has not been applied in the stores of Walmart, Sam’s Club, Bodega Aurrera. For these there is the so-called ‘Irresistible End 2021 ′organized by Group stores and whose purpose is to make available to the client offers and promotions of the November 8-21.

The reason is because since 2019 Walmart It no longer belongs to the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD), one of the organizers of the Good End. The group’s firms decided not to continue paying the membership fee.

It also happened with the convenience store chain Oxxo, who also decided to abandon the ANTAD. In the same way the restaurants owned by Grupo Alsea: Chilli’s, Italianni’s, Starbucks or Domino’s Pizza.

The Good end It will be held this year from November 10 to 16. Both the federal government and the private initiative expect sales to exceed 239 billion pesos reached in 2020, even with fewer days.

The Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, was also optimistic about the results of this Good End, making a call to avoid crowds and to continue to observe health protocols.