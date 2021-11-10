Why are Walmart, Sam’s, Domino’s, Oxxo and other chains not participating in Good End 2021?

Not all large chain stores will participate in the event that will take place from November 10 to 16.

Everything is ready for El Buen Fin, where thousands of buyers are preparing to spend their money on products and accessories with offers from at least 95 thousand companies that join this event that will take place from November 10 to 16, 2021.

However, not all large chain stores will participate in the event where grocery companies, automobiles, sports, electronics and technology, entertainment, home, jewelry and gifts, furniture, stationery, clothing and footwear, health and hygiene, telephony are present. mobile and travel, among others.

For three years, the Good End has not been applied in the stores of Walmart, Sam’s Club, Bodega Aurrera. For these there is the so-called ‘Irresistible End 2021’ organized by Group stores and whose purpose is to make offers and promotions available to the customer from November 8 to 21.

The reason is because since 2019 Walmart no longer belongs to the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD), one of the organizers of the Good End. The group’s firms decided not to continue paying the membership fee.

It also happened with the Oxxo convenience store chain, which also decided to leave ANTAD. Similarly, the restaurants owned by Grupo Alsea: Chilis, Italiannis, Starbucks or Domino ‘s Pizza.

The Good End will be celebrated this year from November 10 to 16. Both the federal government and the private initiative expect sales to exceed the 239 billion pesos reached in 2020, even with fewer days.

The Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, was also optimistic about the results of this Good End, calling to avoid crowds and to continue taking care of health protocols.

