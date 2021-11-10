Who is your current partner? Their story together

If you lost track of Ariana Grande and her romances, here we will tell you what her current romantic situation is and everything you need to know about her boyfriend.

The interpreter of Positions He is one of the greatest icons of current music, his musical style and clothing has captivated the eyes of fans all over the world, that is why every important event in his life becomes a topic of conversation, even when it comes to who is your partner.

Throughout his career, Ariana Grande She has been romantically related to various celebrities, from Jai Brooks, Mac Miller and Big Sean, but all that has been left in the past and now she is happier than ever with who will be her life partner.

Since February 2020 there were some rumors of Ariana Grande’s romance with Dalton gomez, but it was until the end of that year when the girl announced her commitment to him and thus another part of their love story would begin.

Ariana Grande and her wedding to Dalton Gomez

As you read it, Ariana Grande’s current partner is Dalton Gomez, who is now her husband. Shortly after the announcement of their engagement, the interpreter also surprised with a wedding, which was carried out in a secret and very private way.

When the photographs came out, the event had already concluded satisfactorily and in each image we saw the happy couple enjoying a private and dreamy wedding.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez at their wedding. | source: Instagram @arianagrande

Who is Dalton Gomez? Ariana Grande’s husband

This boy is not a public figure, he is not a singer, actor or conductor, but that does not mean that he is someone powerful, intelligent and a great match for the interpreter of 7 Rings.

Dalton Gomez is part of the Aaron Kirman Group, a highly regarded real estate company, of which he stands out as one of the youngest and most promising members. Although he is now known for being the husband of one of the most famous singers of the moment, his intention to keep his personal life a secret continues, so do not be surprised if when looking for him on social networks you find only private accounts.

