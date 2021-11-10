Who is Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker and goddaughter of Vin Diesel?

Who is it Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker and goddaughter of Vin Diesel? The young woman from 22 years old you want to continue the legacy of your famous father.

Meadow Rain Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, had a painful rise to fame almost 8 years ago, when the actor was killed in a car accident.

Since then, Meadow Walker She has not only used her talent to build a modeling career.

In addition, he has dedicated himself to exalting his surname with social causes of global concern .

Meadow Walker wants to continue the legacy of his father Paul Walker

Meadow Walker wants to continue the legacy of his father, Paul Walker, so he has formed an association in his name.

Currently, Meadow Walker has 22 year old works as model and ambassador of luxury brands.

Likewise, with an eye to “doing good”, Meadow Walker is at the forefront of her own ‘Paul Walker Foundation’.

Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker and goddaughter of Vin Diesel, has expressed an interest in animal care and the protection of the oceans.

However, in recent years – and after the coronavirus pandemic – the model has committed to helping the health sector and the world food bank.

Without a doubt, Meadow Walker found a great way to manage those around 500 million pesos you received as Paul Walker heritage .

Meadow Walker is “just another daughter” to Vin Diesel

Meadow Walker she is “one more daughter” for Vin Diesel; For this reason, it was more than expected that the famous actor was the one who would take the young woman to the altar.

Since 2013, when Paul Walker died, full custody of the daughter remained in the hands of Vin Diesel.

Until a few months ago, the famous actor took care of Meadow Walker as one more member of the family.

The daughter of Paul walker She has never forgotten the man who took her in for almost 8 years, and she says she is very proud and grateful to him.

Currently, Meadow Walker’s relationship with the Diesel family is very close and “remains intact,” according to witnesses.

“I am enormously proud of the person you are becoming,” Vin Diesel wrote for Meadow Walker on her birthday.

On your wedding day, Meadow Walker she couldn’t think of someone else to be delivered at the altar.

Thus, in a tender photograph, the daughter of Paul Walker showed off her wedding walk alongside her “uncle”, ex-tutor and godfather Vin Diesel.