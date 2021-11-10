Where will the cheapest screens be sold?

The Good End 2021 It will begin today at midnight in different establishments in the Mexican Republic. The so-called ‘cheapest weekend of the year’ will offer different offers and discounts to consumers, as well as products from various categories.

From November 10 to 17, thousands of establishments will participate during this event with the main objective of encouraging the economic spillover of the country. Also, one of the main products that are usually most in demand are screens; however, it is difficult to find one at a good price.

For this reason, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) makes available to users the ‘Who’s Who in Prices’ tool: through this portal, consumers will be able to compare different products and services to choose the one that suits them best.

In your purchases during #ElBueFin always save your purchase and warranty vouchers. It is important that you keep them for any claim or change.#Responsible consumption pic.twitter.com/VrOlTdcRJQ – Profeco (@Profeco) November 7, 2021

Where will the cheapest screens be during Good End 2021?

According to the Profeco site, the prices of a 50-inch Hisense brand screen range from 9,899 to 15,399 pesos in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. The dependency tool showed that its lowest price is in the Palacio de Hierro Durango.

Regarding the Samsung brand, Profeco points out that prices ranging from 11,499 to 16,953 pesos were found on a screen of the same dimensions. The cheapest cost was observed at Walmart Cuitláhuac.

Remember that in case of finding anomalies in the prices, they can go to Profeco to clarify any type of situation.