WhatsApp’s biggest change in years is already a reality

One of the most important WhatsApp promises in recent years is finally a reality. The service can now be used on multiple devices independently. It is one of the most anticipated changes by users, which was already present in most instant messaging applications. WhatsApp no ​​longer needs you to have your mobile on and connected to the Internet to be able to use a desktop version or WhatsApp Web.

You can now use WhatsApp independently on several devices

After a few months of testing WhatsApp is already updating its desktop versions so that you can use the new functionality. The messaging service already allows you to use the desktop version without having your mobile on or connected to the Internet.

Users have been able to use WhatsApp on the computer with a ridiculous condition: the connection depends on your mobile and it must be switched on and connected to the Internet. This makes the stability of the WhatsApp application for desktop has been disastrous for many years.

Now everything seems to be solved with an application that can work independently. WhatsApp is currently distributing an update for the desktop version in PC and Mac which gives you independent support.

You just have to update and log in again with the QR code from your mobile. Once you have everything configured, you can turn off your mobile or remove the data and continue using WhatsApp on your computer.

All conversations are synced and stability issues and WhatsApp connection to computer are disappearing. This system can be used on up to 4 devices at the same time, although they cannot be other mobiles or tablets, only PC or Mac computers.

Update WhatsApp for computer

We are already enjoying this function without forcing the update: the WhatsApp application for the computer asked us to update to be able to enjoy this functionality, so it is possible that it is already spreading around the world and you can also enjoy it.

If you have not skipped the update yet, we recommend you wait patiently, because it is a matter of time before you end up obtaining the OTA with this novelty that we have been waiting for years.