WhatsApp Web: How to know if someone is spying on your WhatsApp messages on your computer

WhatsApp Web It is one of the most practical features of the instant messaging application. The ability to open your session on a computer makes it easy to write and manage information in one place; however also represents a danger in terms of theft and misuse of conversations.

For log in to WhatsApp Web all you have to do is scan a QR code on your phone, something that takes a few seconds and which it can be enabled in an oversight. For this reason, here we tell you how to know if someone is spreading your WhatsApp messages on your computer.

Control notifications

One of the first signs of “alert” is through notifications. In our top bar we will receive the WhatsApp notice about a new login under the legend “Recent access to WhatsApp Web”. In the same way we will see a “WhatsApp Web” message when a session is active.

Check your open WhatsApp Web sessions

To know which WhatsApp sessions you have open, you just have to enter the application from your cell phone, go to the “Chats” tab and click on the three dots found in the upper right.

Once there select “Linked devices”, a section called “Device status” will be displayed, where you can see the open sessions on computers. In case you want to close any of them, click on it to know the time of the last connection and press “Close session”.

Check your last connection hours

Following the steps indicated in the previous point, you can see the devices on which you have your session open, as well as the Last connection time or the last time it was active. This way you can have a clue.

Close all sessions

To close all open sessions you must follow the same steps indicated above. Up to the bottom of the active sessions you will find a section that says “Close all sessions”. Click on that option.

