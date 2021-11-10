WhatsApp, how to put sound from MSN Messenger in notification

Do you remember what sound your MSN Messenger every time you get a message? Currently there are many platforms of instant messaging that perform the same function more quickly and easily.

Among those applications is WhatsApp, one of the most used worldwide to keep in touch with other people. So that you remember those years when you used MSN Messenger, we tell you how to put the sound on your WhatsApp, take note.

How to put the sound of MSN Messenger

And is that one of the peculiarities of MSN Messenger were the famous buzzes, emojis and the sound it emitted when a new message arrived. The “tucutín” was translated into a notification, which you can now have on your WhatsApp by following a few simple steps:

The first thing you should do is go to YouTube and look for the famous “tucutín” from MSN Messenger, save it in MP3 format on your phone.

Enter WhatsApp and click on the icon with three dots.

A list of options will be displayed automatically, select ‘Settings’.

Enter the ‘Notifications’ section.

Click on the ‘Notification ringtone’ option and a list of sounds that are available on your phone will appear.

Find and select the MP3 audio you downloaded.

When you have selected it, save the changes and voila, now that will be the sound each time a new WhatsApp message arrives.

Ready, this way you can travel to the past with the sound of MSN Messenger, if you had an account on that messaging platform, surely you will remember how easy it was to use it and keep in touch with other people who were anywhere in the world.

In case you want to return to the original WhatsApp sound, you just have to follow the steps outlined above and choose the sound you prefer so that your application sounds that way.

