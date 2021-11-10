WhatsApp: can you start a call or video call with someone who blocked you? | Photo | Android | WPP | Technology

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
63

WhatsApp users who decide to block a person from the instant messaging application seek that it cannot send them text messages, or photographs, videos, voice notes, etc. You may not know it, but those who are on this ‘black list’ cannot add you to groups, see your profile picture, check if you are online, among other things. Is it possible for them to communicate with you through a call or video call? Here the answers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here