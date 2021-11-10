Whatever happens, the show must go on. ‘Being the Ricardos’ trailer

Amazon presents the official trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos‘, the third film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, previously responsible for both ‘Molly’s Game’ like ‘The Chicago 7 trial’.

The film takes place over a week of production of the iconic ‘I love you Lucy’, a 1950s sitcom that over four of its nine seasons went on to become the most-watched television series in the United States.

From the group reading of the script on Monday to the filming in front of the audience on Friday. A week in which Desi Arnaz (Ricardo) and Lucille Ball (Lucy), married both in fiction and in real life, face a crisis that could end their professional careers, as well as end their romantic relationship.

“A drama about those responsible for one of the most famous comedies on television” that stars Javier Bardem (as Arnaz) and Nicole Kidman (as Ball). Along with them performers like JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg, John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin, Robert Pine or Christopher Denham.

Simmons and Arianda play William Frawley and Vivian Vance, co-stars of ‘I love you Lucy’, while Hale is Jess Oppenheimer, executive producer and chief screenwriter of the series. Shawkat and Lacy play Madelyn Pugh and Bob Carroll Jr., respectively, two of his regular screenwriters.

The technical team of ‘Being the Ricardos‘consists of cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth (‘The social network’), production designer Jon Hutman (‘Invincible’), costume designer Susan Lyall (‘The Report’), decorator Ellen Brill (‘The scandal’), sound engineer Steven Morrow (‘Ford v Ferrari’) or editor Alan Baumgarten (‘Molly’s Game’), among others.

The film will be released in some North American theaters next December 10 for eleven days later, on December 21, to premiere on Prime Video worldwide.

