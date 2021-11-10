What will Cruz Azul do during the November FIFA date?

Day 17 of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, which was played last weekend, also meant the end of the regular phase of the Mexican championship, which will give way to the playoffs and the Liguilla. Nevertheless, Before starting to play the Fiesta Grande, there will be a new break in the contest.

Next weekend, between Thursday 11 and Tuesday 16 November, a new FIFA date will be celebrated around the world. In the case of Cruz Azul, it will have eight players called up by the matches that their respective teams will play in the Conmebol qualifiers and in the Concacaf Octagonal Final.

The team led by Juan Reynoso is on full days off. After losing by four to three at the hands of Pumas, but taking into account that the playoff against Rayados de Monterrey will be played on November 20 and 21, is that The Peruvian DT decided to give his squad two days off. On Wednesday 10 they will go back to training at La Noria.

In between, the celestial have not planned friendlies openly and it is expected that they will only play against the U-20. To prepare for the game against the Monterrey team, Cruz Azul will be training at its facilities awaiting the return of its footballers from the selection window.

Who to keep an eye on? To Mexico (Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda, Julio Domínguez and Roberto Alvarado) vs the United States and Canada; to Ecuador (Bryan Angulo) against Venezuela and Chile; Uruguay joins (Jonathan Rodríguez) against Argentina and Bolivia, and also Peru (Yoshimar Yotún) vs Bolivia and Venezuela.