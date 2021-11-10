What we know about the arrest of Aminata Diallo in the attack on PSG’s Kheira Hamraoui

The women’s PSG is going from strength to strength in the women’s Champions League, this Tuesday, November 9, they gave a local dance to Real Madrid by Kenti Robles. The game was a party, but the night would not end well for everyone, Amine Diallo, was arrested for being responsible for the attack on Kheira Hamraoui, his partner.

Khé? Well, that’s how it is, according to L’Equipe, Aminata Diallo, who played the Champions League match yesterday, was arrested for orchestrating an attack on her own teammate. According to the French newspaper, he hired some people to hurt the newcomer to the team.

This Wednesday, November 10, midfielder Aminata Diallo was arrested at her home by investigators from the Versailles judicial police. Kheira Hamraoui did not participate in PSG’s match in the Women’s Champions League as she is recovering from injuries from the attack.

This attack on Kheira Hamraoui took place several days ago, she was taken from a car on November 4 and injured on her feet by hooded men armed with metal bars. “Around 10:30 p.m., near his house, while he was still in the car, driven by Aminata Diallo, he saw two strangers appear, their faces masked by ski masks“A relative of Hamraoui informed the French newspaper.

“One of the two men would have managed to remove her from the passenger compartment of the vehicle, before physically assaulting her. Armed with an iron bar, the attacker allegedly hit Kheira Hamraoui repeatedly on the legs. This attack would have lasted a few minutes, before the two attackers fledHe added.

What did PSG say about the arrest of Aminata Diallo?

Although, Kheira Hamroui is a recent addition to PSG, as he arrived for this season totally free from Barcelona, ​​a kind of Messi case. The point is that, Diallo plays in the same position as Hamroui, so a sports rivalry does exist for being a starter.

In a statement, PSG confirmed the arrest of its player and condemned the acts of violence: “Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest terms the violence committed. Since Thursday night the Club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team“.

“Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the procedures and will study what actions to take“, Reads the final part of the statement.