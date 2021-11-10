What to watch on TV today? Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | TV

17.55 / Movistar Classics

‘The man who could reign’

The Man Who Would be King. UK-USA, 1975 (130 minutes). Director: John Huston. Performers: Sean Connery, Michael Caine.

The man who could reign the height of the adventurous spirit that beats in all of John Huston’s work, starting from a Kipling tale to become a magical film, as well as a new foray of the director into the territory of losing and disillusioned characters who feed on illusions so much as of dignity. Its shocking images follow the adventures of two rogues who will be forced to confront the dark side of their dreams of glory and power.

20.05 / Movistar Drama

‘Punch-Drunk Love’

USA, 2002 (90 minutes). Director: Paul Thomas Anderson. Cast: Adam Sandler, Emily Watson.

A rarity in the tortured film world of Paul Thomas Anderson. Punch-Drunk Love is a light-seeming romantic comedy that conceals nothing less than an apology for love as the source of life and happiness. Sometimes close to the spirit of the absurd, the film alternates insanely comic sequences with other dark and bitter while following in the footsteps of a chaotic subject unable to communicate beyond his loneliness, and before whom an unsuspected paradise of happiness will open. A marvel.

20.20 / TCM

‘The bazaar of surprises’

The Shop Around the Corner. USA, 1940 (97 minutes). Director: Ernst Lubitsch. Performers: James Stewart, Margaret Sullivan.

It sounds simple, but only if Lubitsch does it. This comedy plays with almost light premises to create a tender game of entanglements around two employees of a bookstore who maintain a romantic correspondence, although they do not know it, because in real life they hate each other. Lubitsch exhibits an iron staging from which the illusion of absolute naturalness is born. Pure cinema. Pure Lubitsch, who in the forties chained The bazaar of surprises with What women think and To be or not to be. Almost nothing.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘The anthill’ welcomes actor Freddie Highmore

The program that Pablo Motos presents tonight has the visit of an international star, British actor Freddie Highmore, known to viewers as the protagonist of the series The Good Doctor. Hihghmore will review his professional career and talk about his work on a Spanish project, the film Way down, Directed by Jaume Balagueró, which will be released in theaters in Spain on November 12.

22.30 / Sundance

‘I give you my eyes’

Spain. 2003 (106 minutes). Director: Icíar Bollaín. Interpreters: Laia Marull, Luis Tosar, Candela Peña.

Icíar Bollaín’s third film is a mirror in which everyday horror is reflected. The one lived by thousands of battered women. I give you my eyes It is a painful, wounded and also hurtful film, a work that does not sweeten or moralize, that forces us to look at the abuser as a human being at the same time that it denounces his execrable behavior, and that also forces us to look into the eyes of a woman in love, suffering, who loves as much as she fears her partner. I give you my eyes wants to force reflection as much as emotion. An essential work.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘The objective’ interviews Gabriel Rufián

The spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, will be interviewed tonight by Ana Pastor in The objective. Rufián will address issues such as the strength of support for the Government or the extent of the Executive’s relations with the coalition partners. The program will also feature the presence of Josep Pedrerol, in the week that Xavi Hernández has been announced as Barcelona’s new coach.

22.30 / Atreseries

New chapters of ‘Navy, Criminal Investigation’, with Mark Harmon

The Atresmedia TV channel offers new premiere episodes of the series tonight Navy, Criminal Investigation, in which a team of Navy agents investigates crimes committed within the Corps. Among other cases, the six episodes that are broadcast tonight relate the discovery of a young woman who could be the daughter of a marine who disappeared 10 years ago or the case of a high school student whose password to access his computer could be the key to the murder of a defense department contractor.

22.30 / DMAX

A trip to the center of the earth

DMAX premieres the documentary Journey to the Center of the Earth, that proposes an immersion inside the planet. A work that poses the limits in terms of the maximum depth that can be accessed and that, through computer images, live action and archival images, descends 8000 kilometers into the interior of the Earth.

22.35 / The 1

‘Lazos de Sangre’ reviews the trajectory of Lola Herrera

Actress Lola Herrera focuses the attention of this week’s delivery of Blood ties. The program includes a documentary that reviews the personal and professional career of the actress with the help of her two children, Natalia and Daniel Dicenta, and in which colleagues and friends such as Natalia Figueroa, Carmen Maura, Natalia Millán and Juanjo also collaborate. Devious.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Comedy and intrigue in the series ‘ACI: High Intellectual Capacity’

Morgane is a cleaning clerk with a high IQ who ends up as an advisor to the Lille police in investigating her everyday cases. This is the starting point of the French series ACI: High Intellectual Capacity. In this week’s episode, Mogane investigates the attempted murder of a mild-mannered translator who has been attacked while walking his dog.

11:45 pm / Hollywood

‘Taxi Driver’

USA, 1976 (110 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Robert de Niro, Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel.

Despite the controversy that it raised in its day, the narrative bet of Taxi Driver It couldn’t be more transparent: a hallucinatory journey into the moral rottenness of a society. Its protagonist is an insomniac taxi driver, haunted by his memories of a veteran in Vietnam, who will fill with violence the disturbance he lives under his guise of a harmless good boy. The images of Martin Scorsese, created by a visceral staging, of unusual power, transform him into a mirror that reflects a dehumanized community.

0.10 / The 2

‘Crónicas’ approaches the LGTBI collective requesting asylum in Spain

The report Passport for diversity approaches the drama that the members of the LGTBI collective suppose to live in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Mauritania, Somalia or Afghanistan, where they are persecuted through laws that penalize and condemn, or through the uses and customs of the own society. Very often, these people have to apply for asylum in countries like Spain, one of the main reception destinations in Europe. In Spain, in 2009, the reform of the Asylum Law incorporated persecution on grounds of gender and sexual orientation as a motive for application. Since then, Spain is one of the countries in Europe that welcomes more people from the LGTBI community who are persecuted and violated in their countries of origin.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.