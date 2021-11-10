What happened between Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sánchez?

Jeff Bezos has jokingly responded to a viral video of his girlfriend interacting with Leonardo DiCaprio with a message for the actor.

Over the weekend, the Amazon founder and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, where they were seen chatting with DiCaprio.

However, a video captured during the event and shared on social networks led many to question whether the exchange between Sánchez and DiCaprio was flirtatious, since the television reporter seems for an instant to have her arm around the star of Titanic , who can be seen with a smile, while Bezos is by her side.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 10 million times since it was published on Twitter by Barstool Sports and titled: “Leo is the gentleman who steals girls,” prompted a response Monday from Bezos, who tweeted a photo of himself next to a hazard sign warning of a “fatal fall” and called DiCaprio.

“Leo, come here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio,” wrote the 57-year-old billionaire in the photo, who sees him leaning over a sign that reads: “Danger! Cliff. Fatal fall “.

Since then, the Amazon founder’s response has received more than 26,000 likes, and people were amused by his response to the viral exchange.

“I can’t believe this site is free,” one person joked, while another said, “This is the content I’m on Twitter for.

So far, DiCaprio has not responded to the threat from the tech entrepreneur.

Bezos and Sánchez, 51, have been a public couple since early 2019, and the news of their relationship came shortly after Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, announced the end of his marriage to his ex. wife MacKenzie after 25 years.