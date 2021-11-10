What 5 things to disable on your Xiaomi to save a lot of battery

Consumption of smartphone battery it can be significantly reduced when you disable certain features. There are some options that use more battery than others and it is important to know which uses more so you know what to deactivate first. Today we tell you what to disable on your Xiaomi to have more battery. A study by the company itself reveals which parts of the system or options consume the most energy. Some may surprise you and others will surely deactivate them when you are not using them.

The 5 functions that consume the most battery in MIUI

Xiaomi has conducted a study to indicate to users which functions or parts of the operating system use the most battery. In this way, it is possible to get an idea of ​​which functions reduce the useful life of the daily autonomy and which are more worthwhile. disable to save battery.

These are functions that all users use in their day-to-day lives and that are not too surprising. It is easy to predict that several of these options consume a lot of battery: now you will know which ones are the most.

Location Service without deactivating: 18% daily High-performance apps and games: 17% daily Activate Always On mode: 15% daily Maximum brightness always: 14% daily Automatic start of some apps: 11% daily

These are the 5 MIUI functions who spend the most in the day-to-day life of an average user. The second point reflects an expense that is difficult to avoid, as it means that you should stop using apps and games. What is very interesting is knowing that the device location It is the thing that you spend the most daily on your mobile.

He too Always on or maximum brightness. Disabling location, not using Always On and making use of automatic brightness could save a lot of battery daily on your Xiaomi mobile with MIUI.

They are not random figures, it is a study carried out by Xiaomi itself to know which processes use the most battery and try to polish them in future versions of MIUI. Meanwhile they can be very useful in your day to day to save battery.

