Wellbeing 360 begins, the summit that promotes well-being

The Wellbeing 360, a virtual summit free and that will have more than one hundred and fifty activities from October 25 to 29.

Wellbeing 360 ° It will be held virtually to bring people from all over the world to a series of workshops and conferences on the sciences of well-being and happiness applied to different aspects of life such as work, school or participation in society.

Within this meeting space organized by the Tecmilenio University and its Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences, attendees will be able to be part of talks where experts in positive psychology will share their experience on topics such as Positive families, Positive education, Positive organizations, Cities in well-being and Life with purpose.

This time, Wellbeing 360 ° It has been thought to be a support and work element for people who went through difficult times as a result of the pandemic, so that they can apply positive learning in their daily activities and thus have a better quality of life.

“The pandemic It altered the lives of millions of people, the loss and grief associated with them, fatigue, new worries and adaptation to a different life pose challenges for people, their families and organizations. We want to help them find paths to well-being and happiness, that’s how we put together this year’s agenda ”, said Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences.

Thematic

Each day of the event a different topic will be addressed with free activities and some more that are paid, such as talks, master classes, workshops and sessions for networking.

For example, the day dedicated to Positive Education, topics such as human flourishing and the fundamentals of education, leadership or neurotips for online interaction will be discussed.

Out of the free activities You can enjoy a workshop on how to combat school boredom or another on how to take advantage of positive education in these difficult times.

Similarly, on the Purpose Driven Day you can discover and reflect on topics such as character strengths, myths about anxiety, building healthy relationships, benefits of exercise or the application of design thinking to your daily life.

In addition, the list of exhibitors who are in charge of the activities brings together a large number of experts in the study of positive psychology. For example, you can enjoy talks with Tal Ben-Shahar, PhD in Organizational Behavior from Harvard, University where he teaches one of the most popular classes: “Positive Psychology”.

You can also participate in sessions with Barbara Fredrickson, distinguished scientist in charge of the “Broaden-and-Build” theory on positive emotions; Richard J. Davidson, researcher focused on the neural bases of emotion and its effect on human flourishing; María Garassini, doctor in Psychology and Education from the University of Seville, and more.

How to enter?

All these activities will be carried out from their website, wellbeing360.mx, where you can also check their agendas for each of the days and to be part of the event you only have to register as access is open.

