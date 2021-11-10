Garena has revealed the new Free Fire Weekly Agenda corresponding to this week, even more special, this Weekly Agenda is very special since it is focused on the new special event ‘Booyah Day! 2021. This event plans to bring more than just top-up events or prizes for claiming diamonds using the Play Store. Here you have everything from the new Free Fire Weekly Agenda.

The Weekly Agenda for this week has great prizes, thanks to Garena, we have learned about the new rewards for the event Booyah Day! 2.0 or 2021. Among the things already mentioned in our previous guides, I can tell you that from new outfits to new characters, they will be coming to Free Fire this week.

Free Fire: Weekly Agenda from 09 to 16 November 2021

The Weekly Agenda for this week has great prizes for Free Fire players, among all the things that we can see, the arrival of a new Diamond Royale could be the best, plus, a special skin for Sickle adds to the awards for Booyah Day! 2021, here is the new Weekly Agenda for Free fire.

1 November 0 : Discount Fair, players can get prizes such as: Sports car Booyah Day! 2021

: Discount Fair, players can get prizes such as: Sports car Booyah Day! 2021 November 11th : Diamond Royale, use special diamonds or ticket to win the skin: Doctor Crimson

: Diamond Royale, use special diamonds or ticket to win the skin: Doctor Crimson 12th of November : Magic Roulette UMP Booyah Day

: Magic Roulette UMP Booyah Day 12th of November : Recharge Booyah, enter to win: Sickle Fire Bones

: Recharge Booyah, enter to win: Sickle Fire Bones 12th of November: Booyah Day !, participate for the following prizes: Booyah Day Predator !, Parachute, Booyah Day Table !, Skillet, Booyah Day AWM!

Remember, the Booyah Day event will be available all week! 2021. I recommend you save diamonds and wait for the arrival of increasingly special events, do not forget that a new character is very close to reaching the battle royale. Leon has a lot to offer players on the battlefield.