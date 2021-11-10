We tell you where you can buy washing machines at the best price, according to Profeco

The Good End, which will take place from November 10 to 16, is getting closer and closer, so stores are preparing to offer promotions to all who participate in this event.

Although there is a universe of things to buy, washing machines are always indispensable in the home.

According to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), a model of washing machine can cost between 11 thousand pesos and 25 thousand pesos depending on the branch and the model of the washing machine.

The number of brands and models of washing machines can be very wide, which can be very difficult when choosing.

According to a price comparison in Mexico City, the supermarket chain can sell at different prices depending on the branch.

The comparison indicates that a washing machine of 24 kilos, MABE, LMA 74215 WDABO gray color can cost between 13 thousand 999 pesos up to 24 thousand 499 pesos.

Where can you find this model of washing machine?

Salinas y Rocha: Constitución 114 branch, in the center of Toluca Edomex.

Palacio de Hierro: satellite branch

Liverpool: Delta Park Branch

It should be noted that the place where it was sold more expensively was in Liverpool Satélite and Coppel Mundo E.

According to Profeco, the best models and brands of washing machines are the following:

Daewoo / Winia model of 18 kilos is in a range of 6 thousand 990 pesos to 11 thousand 499 pesos. Where can you find this model? Bodega Aurrera Tlalnepantla; Walmart: University, Balbuena, Cuitlahuac and Airport branch.

Model LRK 2211 A, 22 kilos, pink or white, is a minimum of 3 thousand 998 pesos and a maximum of 5 thousand 99 pesos Where can you find it? La Comer, El Olivar branch; Bodega Aurrera, Los Ángeles or Mariano Escobedo branch.

Model LG WD 12VVC4S65 of 12 kilos, can cost 12 thousand 590 to 15 thousand 18 pesos. Where you can find? Walmart, Tepeyac branch.

Maytag model of 23 kilos, can cost between 16 thousand pesos up to 18 thousand 407 pesos. Where you can find? Iron Palace of Durango

Whirlpool model of 16 kilos, costs between 7,298 pesos and 10,890 pesos. Where you can find? La Comer de las Torres in Satellite and in Chedraui, Atizapan branch.